Law Officers On High Alert For Drunk Drivers

Lincoln, NE (August 25, 2022) The “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” crackdown is a nationwide campaign directed at cracking down on drunk and impaired drivers. The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office is one of the agencies participating in the crackdown through high visibility enforcement and saturation patrol.

The Sheriff’s Office will conduct a high visibility checkpoint from 9:00 p.m. until 2:00 a.m. on Friday, August 26. The checkpoint will be set up on Highway 6 just west 98th Street. Vehicles will be selected in a systematic fashion and the occupants will be checked for signs of alcohol usage.

The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office will increase the number of deputies, in marked patrol cars starting Saturday, August 27, continuing through Sunday, September 04. The additional deputies will concentrate their efforts on traffic law violations and the detection of impaired driving violations from 8:00 p.m. until 2:00 a.m.

Overtime for the additional deputies working during the crackdown will be paid through a mini-grant funded by the Nebraska Department of Transportation Highway Safety Office.