Lawmaker Group To Request Special Session
LINCOLN, Neb. – (August 24, 2020) On Tuesday, eleven Nebraska state senators will deliver a statement to the Nebraska Secretary of State’s Office containing a formal call for a special session dedicated to racial justice.
The action comes one week after a coalition of local racial and social justice organizations urged state senators to return for a special session.
Senators Machaela Cavanaugh, Ernie Chambers, Sara Howard, Megan Hunt, Rick Kolowski, John McCollister Tony Vargas and Justin Wayne of Omaha, Matt Hansen, Adam Morfeld, and Patty Pansing Brooks, of Lincoln cosigned the statement.
The letter lists the following specific purposes for reconvening:
- To modify criminal law and criminal procedure relating to police power, police practices, and the scope and authority of peace officers to detain, arrest, and use force against civilians;
- To modify criminal law and criminal procedure relating to creation or modifications of crimes or offenses or the penalties for such any such crimes or offenses to ensure individuals and civilians are protected from discrimination based on race or traits or features historically associated with race;
- To provide for civilian oversight over police agencies;
- To change employment law to ensure that employees and individuals are provided with protection from COVID-19 at workplaces;
- To ensure that testing, personal protection, and related services for COVID-19 are provided to all employees and individuals in a manner that avoids or prevents disparate treatment to employees and individuals based on their race or ethnicity;
- To amend employment law to ensure that people who become unemployed due to COVID-19 receive adequate unemployment compensation;
- To adopt employment law and anti-discrimination law to ensure that employees and applicants are protected from discrimination based on race or traits or features historically associated with race;
- To change housing and landlord-tenant law to minimize racial disparity against those who are subject to evictions and homelessness;
- To reduce or eliminate appropriations or re-appropriations approved by the 106th Legislature to appropriate funds necessary to implement any of the statutory modification made as described herein this Proclamation;
- To appropriate the funds for the expenses of the session.
The statement effectively sets a deadline for a potential special session.
Once Secretary of State Bob Evnen receives the statement, he will relay the senators’ request to the other members of the Legislature. If 33 or more senators support the special session request – state law requires that Gov. Ricketts convene the Legislature within five days of receiving the information.
Although state law allows Gov. Ricketts to convene the Legislature for a special session by executive decision, a spokesperson for the governor has said the governor will not do so.
