Lawmaker Responds to Letter of Reprimand Following Explicit Comments

April 10, 2024 7:24AM CDT
Sen. Steve Halloran-(R)-Dist. 33 Hastings. (Courtesy of the Nebraska Legislature)

LINCOLN–(KFOR Apr. 9)–A response was issued Tuesday by Hastings Senator Steve Halloran regarding to the Letter of Reprimand issued against him by the Nebraska Legislature’s Executive Board last week, amid graphic comments he made on the floor of the Legislature last month.

The comments made happened while reading from a book depicting rape and inserting “Senator Cavanaugh” into the context. Halloran, who is term-limited after this session, alleges that “Cancel Culture is alive and well in the Nebraska Legislature.”

KFOR News received Halloran’s response via email from his office.

This is the letter of response from Hastings Senator Steve Halloran received by KFOR News on Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2024.

 

 

