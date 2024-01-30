Lawmakers Continue Debate over Permanent Daylight Savings Time Bill

LINCOLN–(KFOR Jan. 30)–The debate continued Tuesday over a bill in the Nebraska Legislature that would allow permanent daylight savings time and not have to change the clocks twice a year.

LB 143 is sponsored by Lincoln Senator Danielle Conrad. It’s dependent, though, on a couple of items. One, Congress must pass a bill that gives states the flexibility to choose to keep daylight savings time year-round. Right now, federal law allows states to change clocks or stay with standard time.

LB 143 would also require three neighboring states to pass a similar law, which has been done in Wyoming and Colorado, so it would be up to Iowa, South Dakota, Missouri or Kansas to consider similar bills.