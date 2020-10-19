Lawyers Give High Marks to State’s Judges
Courtesy of 1011 Now.
(KFOR NEWS October 19, 2020) The Nebraska State Bar Association (NSBA) has released results of its 2020 Judicial Performance Evaluation.
Lawyers responding to the poll recommend that 100% of the 144 judges evaluated be retained on the bench. 53% of judges evaluated were given a 90% or higher retention approval. 51 judges received an 80-89% retention approval, and 11 judges were approved 70-79%.
Steve Mattoon, president of the NSBA, said “these numbers continue to be impressive and consistent with prior evaluations.”
The NSBA first used the Judicial Evaluation Poll in 1984. It is conducted biennially. “The poll provides an important way to provide feedback to the judiciary and the results confirm that judges in all Nebraska courts are effectively serving the people of Nebraska” said Mattoon.
An electronic survey was sent to 5,553 active NSBA members residing in Nebraska, Council Bluffs and Sioux City, Iowa and Yankton, South Dakota. Attorneys were instructed to evaluate only judges with whom they had recent, firsthand professional experience; or in the case of appeals court judges, with whose written opinions they were familiar. Ultimately, 1,088 members completed the evaluation.
Soval Solutions, LLC, an independent research firm in Lincoln, compiled the results, which are available at http://www.nebar.com.
