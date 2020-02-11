LB-1080 Introduced Asking for School Policies on Teacher/Student Interactions
Nebraska State Capitol (Jeff Motz/KFOR News)
Too often we hear stories about teachers having sex with students, many times involving text messages or social media. LB-1080 came before the legislature and would require school districts to put their policies against teacher/student sexual interactions in writing.
The sponsor, Omaha Senator Steve Lathrop said “the schools will need to clearly define which communication platforms are appropriate to use with students, describe the process for reporting misconduct, and prohibit and sexual interaction between students and staff.”
Lathrop says the vast majority of teachers are good people who would never engage in such behavior, but said the bill is needed because of the actions of a small number.
Lisa Albers, representing Grand Island Public Schools Board of Education, supported LB-1080 saying “having robust minimum standards in school policy is vital in protecting students from predators that are in positions of authority over children.”
Brian Halstead with the Nebraska Department of Education also supported the bill saying “this is important to everyone so the appropriate boundaries are set and the grooming of students is totally inappropriate.”
