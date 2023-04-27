KFOR FM 101.5 1240 AM KFOR FM 101.5 1240 AM Logo

Lefler Middle School Evacuated Due to Gas Leak

April 27, 2023 1:09PM CDT
(Photo by Jeff Motz/KFOR News)

LINCOLN–(KFOR Apr. 27)–Early dismissal for students at Lefler Middle School, after a gas leak forced the evacuation of the building early Thursday afternoon.

A tweet put out by Lincoln Public Schools said that “your child is safe” in reference to the gas leak. A contractor hit a gas line outside of the school near 48th and “F” and out of an abundance of caution Lincoln Fire and Rescue evacuated the school.

As of 12:30 Thursday afternoon, no one is allowed to return to the building.

