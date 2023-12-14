Legends Named Development Partner for Downtown Lincoln Convention Center Project

LINCOLN—(KFOR Dec. 14)—A new partnership was announced Thursday for development of a new convention center in downtown Lincoln.

Assemble Lincoln announced that Legends, a global premium experiences company that works with iconic brands in sports and entertainment, will partner in the project that’s included in the Vitality Lincoln strategic plan. Legends has supported the new convention center project since 2022.

“The positive momentum for Lincoln’s convention center will continue with the addition of Legends to this project, who has a proven track record of success when it comes to developing world-class events and venues,” according to Assemble Lincoln chair and State Senator Eliot Bostar.

“Legends is proud to have supported the City and Assemble Lincoln since early 2022, and we are looking forward to continuing to be a part of the process of bringing a new convention center to Lincoln. On a personal note, having previously been part of two other major projects in the region, I’m truly excited about the opportunity to be working in the City of Lincoln and Lancaster County on the planning for another transformative project in such a great city,” said Paula Portz, COO of Project Development, Legends.

Legends is ready to begin involvement in these early phase activities imminently and continue through late 2024.

There are four sites that have been submitted and the potential to have other sites be considered.

More details are at www.assemblelincoln.com.