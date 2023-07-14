Legion Baseball Post Season Starts Friday

LINCOLN–(KFOR July 14)–Post season play for American Legion Baseball begins Friday with Area tournaments getting underway across Nebraska.

In Lincoln, the Area 5 Tournament features a pair of opening round games Friday at Den Hartog Field, with JC Brager of Lincoln Southeast taking on Sampson Construction of Lincoln High at 4pm, followed by Carpetland of Lincoln East and Pinnacle Bank of Lincoln Southwest at 7pm. The winner of the Brager/Sampson game will play top-seed Union Bank of Lincoln Pius X Saturday at 7pm.

The Area 6 Legion Baseball Tournament at Fremont begins Friday at 1pm with Judds Brothers of Lincoln Northeast squaring off against Anderson Ford of Lincoln North Star. Strasburger Orthopedics of Lincoln Northwest will play Fremont at 7pm.

Area tournament championships will be played on Tuesday.