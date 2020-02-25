Legislature Debates on ‘Panic Button’ in Nebraska Schools
Nebraska State Capitol (Jeff Motz/KFOR News)
Should schools have a panic button in case of a shooting or other incident requiring police? One member of the legislature thinks so, and wants to equip every school in the state.
“We need to ensure our schools, teachers, and first responders, are armed with the best possible resources so they prepared if or when something does go wrong,” said Omaha Senator Tony Vargas. He wants to make a cell phone based panic button system available to every school in the state.
Senator Tom Brewer of Gordon wondered whether the two million dollars would be better invested by helping schools hire resource officers. “If there is a person in a school with a gun, you’re going to have to find someone to be in the school with a gun to stop them, or they will continue to kill until they are out of ammunition,” Brewer explained.
North Platte Senator Mike Groene asked vargas why dialing 9-1-1 isn’t good enough. “Time equals life. Anything we can do to speed up communication and make sure that information is streamlined across everyone, I think is a worthy vestment.”
Vargas emphasized that the state would help pay for the system, but policies for using it would be up to local school boards.
READ MORE: Standoff Ends With Officer-Involved Shooting Near Arnold