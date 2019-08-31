LES and Nebraska Public Power Giving Help for Hurricane Victims
The Lincoln Electric System is sending staff and vehicles to help Florida power utilities after Hurricane Dorian.
14 LES people, along with 8 vehicles and 3 trailers will leave Monday morning for Florida. The Nebraska Public Power District is also pitching in on the mutual aid with an 18 man team that left this morning for Orlando.
Utilities from around the country routinely help each other out after major storms.
READ MORE: NE to Receive $68 Million in Emergency Relief Funding to Repair Roads Damaged by Flooding