LES, Area Power Companies Asking For Voluntary Cutbacks
LINCOLN–(KFOR Feb. 15)–This bitter cold weather is prompting some rotating energy conservation among regional power companies.
The Southwest Power Pool, which manages the electric grid in the central U.S.that NPPD, Lincoln Electric System are part of, has elevated its Energy Emergency Alert to Level 3, in a decision made Monday morning. That means rolling power outages that last 30 to 60 minutes in the near future.
This is due to extreme demand on the power grid for the central part of the United States, hit hard by winter weather and extreme cold.
Lincoln’s Electric System implemented blackouts in two areas, according to communications issued at mid afternoon, but has now put the practice on hold.
However, LES asks customers to continue to voluntarily and safely implement one or more energy-saving measures listed on LES.com.
Also, if you are driving and encounter a traffic light that is out, Lincoln Police say you should treat that as a four-way stop for now.
LES has an outage map that shows the area covered by any outage as well as the number of users affected.
https://les-gt.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/c68073185c214b249605d7796a24129b