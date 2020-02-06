LES Completes EdITH

(KFOR NEWS February 6, 2020) In fall 2018, Lincoln Electric System began a partnership with Lincoln Public Schools’ The Career Academy at Southeast Community College, also known as TCA, to construct a new tool for assisting in the public power utility’s community outreach efforts. LES’ educational, interactive tiny house, EdITH for short, will be unveiled to the public at this year’s Nebraska Builders Home & Garden Show, Feb. 7-9.
“People may have previewed EdITH at last year’s Sustainable Living Festival, but construction is finally complete,” said Kelley Porter, LES manager of Customer and Corporate Communications. “LES worked with TCA during construction because the entity’s goal to teach students using hands-on, activity-based learning aligns perfectly with LES’ community outreach and educational efforts.”
During construction, EdITH provided students a unique platform to learn building/construction concepts. With the tiny house complete, LES has with a new way to engage and educate the community.
“EdITH is a tiny house on wheels, built to demonstrate energy-saving programs and sustainable energy technologies in the home,” said McKenzie Ferguson, education and outreach specialist at LES. “It was built in an educational environment and will continue to exist in that space throughout its life, helping to educate individuals and families in our service area. We’re excited to show her off at the Home & Garden Show.”
LES wants to achieve the following with this project:
- Allow customers to engage with LES in a new, exciting way.
- Enhance customer awareness on energy efficiency, renewables, LES programs, careers in energy, and ways to save money.
- Expand the utility’s reach with a mobile, hands-on, interactive learning tool.
None of this would be possible without the LES/TCA partnership, which showcases how education and industry can partner to create state-of-the-art learning and career training opportunities for students and the community.
