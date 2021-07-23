LES EV Ride + Drive is Saturday at Haymarket Park

(KFOR NEWS July 23, 2021) Nebraska’s first large-scale electric vehicle ride and drive event will be held in Lincoln Saturday, July 24, as the capstone to Sustainable Living Week, LES’ annual celebration of sustainability.
Presented by Lincoln Electric System with the support of the Nebraska Environmental Trust, the LES EV Ride + Drive will feature EV test drives, static vehicle displays, educational sessions and local food trucks. Additional activities at the event include:
Opening remarks from LES CEO Kevin Wailes, Sen. Eliot Bostar and Mark Brohman, executive director for NET.
