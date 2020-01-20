LES Warns Customers of Recent Scams
(KFOR NEWS January 20, 2020) Lincoln Electric System is asking customers to beware of potential scams. We have received reports from other Nebraska utilities of an uptick in scams. Scammers often conduct these operations in bursts, and likely could turn to LES customers next.
In the event this occurs, here are some tactics to look out for that scammers have attempted on customers in the past:
- Claiming customers owe money for meters or other equipment that needs replaced or repaired.
- Using automated, “robo,” calls and asking customers to call back to make a payment.
- Using high-pressure tactics including threatening disconnection of service unless a payment is made.
- Calling before, during and after high-profile storms in areas that experienced storm-related outages.
- Spoofing LES’ phone number.
- Showing up at customer homes or businesses demanding money or prepaid cards.
LES does not collect payments from customers in person at their homes or businesses, nor do we call customers requesting immediate payment, especially via prepaid cards. LES uses final notices on bills for delinquent accounts and door hangers for service terminations. Never give your financial or account information to someone who calls or emails you. LES will only ask for that information to confirm your information when you call us at 402-475-4211.
If you think you’ve been contacted by a scammer, do not give them any information and call the attorney general’s office right away. If you did provide information, please call the police department’s non-emergency telephone number to report it.
READ MORE: