Less Traffic in March Results In Fewer Fatal Crashes

Apr 17, 2020 @ 7:21am
(KFOR NEWS  April 17, 2020)  During the month of March 2020, 10 people were killed in traffic crashes on Nebraska roadways.

Nebraska Department of Transportation data shows:

¨             These 10 fatalities occurred in 9 fatal crashes.

¨             Seven of the eight vehicle occupants killed were not using seatbelts, and only one was using a seatbelt.

¨             Eight of the fatalities were in rural locations*.

¨             There were three fatalities on the interstate, five on other highways, and two on local roads.

¨             One of the fatalities was a pedestrian.

¨             One of the fatalities was a motorcyclist.

                                                     For the Daily Count, visit this website:

                                       https://dot.nebraska.gov/media/3340/tollcompare.pdf

 

                                                   COMPARISON WITH PREVIOUS YEARS

JANUARY – MARCH FATALITIES FATAL CRASHES % CHANGE v. 2020

(FATALITIES)
2020 42 40  
2019 44 38 +5.0
2018 50 41 +19.0
2017 55 50 +31.0
2016 37 35 -12.0
2016-2019 Avg. 47 41 +12.0

 

¨       There were 17 fatalities in March of 2019.

¨       Only 7 of the 36 vehicle occupants killed during 2020 were using seatbelts.