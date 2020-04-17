Less Traffic in March Results In Fewer Fatal Crashes
(KFOR NEWS April 17, 2020) During the month of March 2020, 10 people were killed in traffic crashes on Nebraska roadways.
Nebraska Department of Transportation data shows:
¨ These 10 fatalities occurred in 9 fatal crashes.
¨ Seven of the eight vehicle occupants killed were not using seatbelts, and only one was using a seatbelt.
¨ Eight of the fatalities were in rural locations*.
¨ There were three fatalities on the interstate, five on other highways, and two on local roads.
¨ One of the fatalities was a pedestrian.
¨ One of the fatalities was a motorcyclist.
COMPARISON WITH PREVIOUS YEARS
|JANUARY – MARCH
|FATALITIES
|FATAL CRASHES
|% CHANGE v. 2020
(FATALITIES)
|2020
|42
|40
|
|2019
|44
|38
|+5.0
|2018
|50
|41
|+19.0
|2017
|55
|50
|+31.0
|2016
|37
|35
|-12.0
|2016-2019 Avg.
|47
|41
|+12.0
¨ There were 17 fatalities in March of 2019.
¨ Only 7 of the 36 vehicle occupants killed during 2020 were using seatbelts.