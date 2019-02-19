LFR Asking for Hydrants to be Cleared

With snow on the ground from this past weekend and the expectation of more this week and weekend, Lincoln Fire and Rescue would like to remind residents to clear snow from around fire hydrants near their homes.

The hydrants are easily buried when the snow is plowed and can add several minutes to fire operations in the event of a fire and the need for a hydrant.

Nancy Crist, the spokesperson for LFR provided a video of a hydrant covered with snow and how clearing them could help responders. You can view that video above.

