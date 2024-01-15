LFR Battles Cold to Handle Two-Alarm House Fire Early Monday in SE Lincoln

Lincoln Firefighters brave the sub-zero temperatures early Monday morning, Jan. 15, 2024, while fighting a two-alarm house fire at 5520 Oldham Street. (Courtesy of Lincoln Fire and Rescue)

LINCOLN–(KFOR Jan. 15)–A fire early Monday morning inside an unoccupied home off of 56th and Oldham in southeast Lincoln totaled the house and did about $25,000 worth of damage to contents.

Lincoln Fire & Rescue spokesperson MJ Lierman tells KFOR News one firefighter suffered minor injuries. Water and foam lines were an issue due to the sub-zero temperatures at the time and the fire started somewhere in the basement. She also said the buckles on the air tanks for firefighters were frozen to where the air bottles couldn’t be replaced.

The reason for the two-alarm response was to help rotate crews in and out, while enduring the bitter cold temperatures to fight the fire.

What caused the fire remains under investigation but fire originated somewhere in the basement area. Lierman says the house was being used more so for storage.

