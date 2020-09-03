LFR BattlesTwo-Alarm Fire Inside A Northeast Lincoln Valentino’s Pizza Carryout Store
Lincoln Fire and Rescue (Courtesy of Jeff Motz/KFOR News)
LINCOLN–(KFOR Sept. 3)–A two-alarm fire late Wednesday night inside a Valentino’s Pizza carry-out store at the Meadow Lane Shopping Center near 70th and Vine leaves behind considerable damage.
LFR Captain Nancy Crist on Thursday morning said the fire was confined to the Valentino’s, but smoke damage lingered over to some other restaurants in the shopping center. Damage estimates were between $350,000 and $400,000 and the cause was still under investigation, as of early Thursday afternoon.
Crist says no one was hurt in the fire.