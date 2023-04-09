LFR Busy on Easter Dealing With Two House Fires

LINCOLN–(KFOR Apr. 9)–Firefighters were busy Easter Sunday dealing with two house fires about three hours apart in northeast Lincoln.

The first call came in shortly after 12:30pm to a mobile home in the area of 37th and Cornhusker. LFR officials say one person and two dogs in the home were evacuated and the person refused medical care.

No word yet on what caused the fire but the damage is enough to make it uninhabitable, according to investigators.

Then around 3:20pm Sunday, LFR was called to a home off of 68th and Vine, where the garage attached to the house was on fire. Crews immediately declared it a working incident. There is no new information about the fire, as of 3:50pm Sunday.

What caused that fire remains under investigation.