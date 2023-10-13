LFR Crews Help In Rescuing Teen From Storm Sewer Drain

LINCOLN–(KFOR Oct. 13)–New details about a teen that was caught in a storm sewer late Thursday night in the Havelock area of northeast Lincoln.

According to LFR spokesperson MJ Lierman, a police officer contacted them about the 17-year-old being stuck in the sewer near 64th and Logan. Crews ended up getting the teen to walk toward a storm sewer opening and drainage area near 65th and Kearney, next to Ballard Field and Pool. Lierman says LFR crews used some ropes for stability to get the teen, who ultimately walked out on his own.

The teen was taken to the hospital for precautionary reasons but no injuries were reported. Why the teen was in the storm sewer at the time hasn’t been made clear.