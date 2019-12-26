LFR Has Reminders For You, Following Three Fire Calls On Christmas
LINCOLN–(KFOR Dec. 26)–Some fire calls this week were cooking related, while another was connected to smoking.
On Christmas Eve, firefighters were called to a home in the 2300 block of Marilynn Avenue, about smoke inside the home. Food in a pan had burned and caused minimal damage. The other food-related fire call was on Christmas Day to the 4800 block of North 15th. Burnt food on the stove caused the fire and not much damage was done. Also, on Christmas Day, a smoldering cigarette caused a porch fire in the 2500 block of West Timber Lake Drive and left behind $5,000 damage.
No one was hurt and the fire never made it inside the house.
Lincoln Fire Captain Nancy Crist says follow these safety tips to keep your and your family safe during the holiday season.
“Never leave food unattended, be sure that candles are blown out and insure that cigarettes are extinguished appropriately,” Crist told KFOR News on Thursday.