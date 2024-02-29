LFR Officials Determine Cause of Cooler Fire Wednesday at NE Lincoln Grocery Store

LINCOLN–(KFOR Feb. 29)–Fire investigators have determined that an improperly discarded smoking materials contributed to the cooler fire late Wednesday morning at Russ’s Market off of 63rd and Havelock.

According to Lincoln Fire and Rescue, smoke was reported coming from a framed wall of an external cooler. Reports were a smoke odor and light haze from occupants inside the store at the same time it was reported caller noticed smoke coming from area near the loading dock on the side of the cooler outside. Crews arrived to find smoke coming from the wall of the cooler and once breached , found the fire inside the wall that was extinguished an declared under control in about 15 minutes.

LFR spokesperson MJ Lierman tells KFOR News the cigarette was near or around the cooler in the loading dock area and it’s unclear if it came from someone at the store or a passerby. No one was hurt.

The fire prompted the evacuation of the store. Damage estimates are around $21,000, with $1,000 of that to produce items.