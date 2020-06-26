LFR Quickly Puts Out Fire Thursday In Grain Elevator Pit
One of the new fire engines for Lincoln Fire and Rescue. (Jeff Motz/KFOR News)
LINCOLN–(KFOR June 26)–A fire in a grain pit at a grain elevator in southwest Lincoln on Thursday morning.
LFR says they were called to AGP Grain Marketing near 9th and Calvert, where the fire was put out by filling water into the grain pit. No one was hurt.
LFR Captain Nancy Crist says grain fires are especially dangerous because dust explosions can happen, when a particulate from grain is suspended in the air and could ignite.