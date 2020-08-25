LFR Quickly Stops Cooler Fire At Convenience Store
One of the new fire engines for Lincoln Fire and Rescue. (Jeff Motz/KFOR News)
LINCOLN–(KFOR Aug. 25)–A fire in a cooler caused some smoke and flames at a north Lincoln convenience store early Tuesday afternoon.
LFR was called to the Kwik Shop at 48th and Madison around 12:45pm and saw smoke and flames coming from the cooler area inside. Firefighters were able to put the fire out in a short amount of time and no one was hurt.
LFR Captain Nancy Crist told KFOR News the cause of the fire remains under investigation. Traffic was an issue on 48th Street between Adams and Leighton because of the fire.