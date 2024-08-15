LFR Receives High Recognition for Cardiac Emergency Survival Rate

LINCOLN–(News Release Aug. 15)–Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and Lincoln Fire and Rescue (LFR) Battalion Chief Jamie Pospisil today announced LFR has received the American Heart Association’s 2024 Mission: Lifeline® EMS Gold with Target: Heart Attack Honor Roll Award.

“This recognition reflects the lifesaving work being done every day by our team at LFR. Their quick thinking, expert skills, and seamless coordination with our emergency communications team and local hospitals ensure that our residents receive the best possible care when they need it most,” Mayor Gaylor Baird said.

Joining Mayor Gaylor Baird and Chief Pospisil at the news conference were Jessica Loos, Lincoln Emergency Communications Center Manager; and City Councilmember Tom Beckius.

Mission Lifeline is a national, community-based initiative improving systems of care for patients experiencing heart attack, stroke, and cardiac arrest. This is the tenth consecutive year that LFR has achieved the highest possible level of this award.

To be recognized at the level of EMS Gold with Target: Heart Attack Honor Roll, LFR must consistently reach an aggressive goal of treating patients to core standard levels developed by the American Heart Association and American Stroke Association. Agencies that receive the Mission: Lifeline Gold Award have consistently demonstrated compliance for each required achievement measure for a minimum of two consecutive years.

In 2023, there were 27,492 EMS incidents in Lincoln. LFR’s overall cardiac arrest survival rate is 22.4% compared to the national average of 10.2%.

Chief Pospisil credited the City’s investment in state-of-the-art lifesaving equipment, CPR provided by bystanders, advanced medical training, and partnerships with local hospitals as factors that contribute to LFR’s high survival rate for stroke, heart attack and non-traumatic cardiac arrest patients.

“I am proud of our EMS professionals as they continue to deliver pre-hospital care that positively impacts patient outcomes. Through dedication and a passion to serve our community, LFR continues to surpass national performance measures, resulting in a high performing EMS system,” Chief Pospisil said.

Loos said the Lincoln Emergency Communications Center collaborates with Lincoln Fire and Rescue by reviewing incidents and sharing data that is then used in dispatcher training.

“Our integrated care system ensures that the highest standards of service are upheld from the very moment a call for help is received,” Loos said. “Each of our 911 professionals is emergency medical dispatch certified, skilled in telecommunicator CPR, and delivers research-backed medical guidance to callers, empowering community members to take life-saving actions while Lincoln Fire and Rescue is on route.”

Beckius said the community should be proud of its first responders and partners for their commitment to excellence in patient care.

“We are fortunate to live in a city where public safety is a top priority, and this award highlights the impact of our continued investments in training, equipment, and resources. It’s clear that these efforts are paying off – our EMS system is one of the best in the nation, and the survival rates we’ve achieved are nothing short of remarkable,” Beckius said.

For more information on the AHA’s Mission: Lifeline, visit heart.org/missionlifeline and heart.org/quality. More information on LFR is available at fire.lincoln.ne.gov.