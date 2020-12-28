LFR Rescues Someone From Icy Water At Holmes Lake On Sunday
LINCOLN–(KFOR Dec. 28)–A water rescue at Holmes Lake early Sunday evening. Lincoln Fire and Rescue said in a news release to KFOR News they were called out, when someone ice fishing fell through the ice and was hanging on by an ice shelf, about 30 yards from shore. Crews were able to get that person out of the water with the help of some firefighters and a rescue line. That person was taken to a Lincoln hospital in stable condition.