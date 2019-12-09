LFR Responds To A Sunday Fire; Offers Reminders On Fire Safety
Lincoln Fire and Rescue (Courtesy of Jeff Motz/KFOR News)
Early Sunday morning, December 8th, Lincoln Fire & Rescue responded to a home near 20th and E St on a report of a fire. Lincoln Fire & Rescue arrived, and the owner was outside reporting he and his family were awakened by smoke detectors and found the curtains on fire in a front room of the home. The homeowner reported he had initially tried to extinguish the fire himself with a fire extinguisher and water from the kitchen without success. He reports he got his family out of the home and called 911. LFR arrived and quickly put the fire out. The fire was contained to the room of origin. Inspector Gross reports the fire cause was a candle placed near the curtains and a basket of laundry. The loss amount is $6,000. It was also identified that the flew of the furnace was not functioning. The gas was shut off until it could be fixed. There were no carbon monoxide detectors in the home. Four people were displaced.
The following are reminders to the public:
- Call 911 and evacuate the home
- Close the door behind you to eliminate additional oxygen for the fire.
- Have your furnace inspected at least once a year to ensure there are no leaks in the system
- Carbon Monoxide is a colorless, odorless flammable gas formed as a result of incomplete combustion of carbon.
- Test and maintain smoke detectors and carbon monoxide detectors.
- Replace batteries every six months.
- Never disable a detector.
- Place a smoke detector on every level of the home and on the inside and outside of each sleeping area. Replace every 10 years.
- Place a carbon monoxide detector on every level of the home including the basement and located within 10 feet of each bedroom door. There should be one over or near any attached garage. Replace every 5 to 6 years.
- Never leave a lit candle unattended
- While cooking, stay in the kitchen and do not get distracted.
- Have your fireplace chimney inspected/cleaned once a year.
- Never smoke in bed and dispose of cigarettes in an appropriate container.
- If using space heaters, ensure a three-foot safety perimeter for pets and children
- Ensure an auto shut-off type in case it is knocked over
- Never plug space heaters or Christmas lights in to an extension cord
- Plug in to a power strip with surge protection
