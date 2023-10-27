LFR Responds to Furnace Issue at Central Lincoln Apartment on Friday Morning

LINCOLN–(KFOR Oct. 27)–Rush hour traffic Friday morning was impacted by a response from LFR to an apartment off of 27th and “M”, on what was called in as a structure fire.

LFR officials confirm to KFOR News it turned out to be someone turning on the furnace for the first time this season and it caused some smoke-like haze, due to accumulated dust and debris in the system. Four people were looked at and one was taken to the hospital.

LFR officials remind you to have your vents cleaned out and filters changed before you turn on your furnace for the first time.