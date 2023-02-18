LFR Responds To Saturday Morning Southeast Lincoln Fire

(Photo by Jeff Motz/KFOR News)

(10/11 NOW Lincoln February 81, 2023) Multiple Lincoln Fire and Rescue crews brought a blaze under control this morning at the East Lake Flats Apartment Complex near South 91st Street and Pine Lake Road LFR received the call at around 7:40. The fire was declared under control about an hour later.

According to LFR, firefighters received multiple reports of smoke and fire coming from the unoccupied, under-construction apartment. Due to the new construction, the fire was able to travel throughout the area and the attic.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. No individuals were injured due to the incident.