LFR Say Propane Heater To Blame For Mobile Home Fire On Monday
Courtesy of LFR.
LINCOLN–(KFOR Dec. 15)–An update to a story KFOR News first reported on late Monday morning, involving a mobile home fire in north Lincoln.
On Tuesday, Lincoln Fire and Rescue confirmed a propane heater was the cause of a fire that burned down the mobile home near 27th and Cornhusker. When LFR crews showed up to the 2500 block of Cleveland Avenue, they found heavy smoke and flames.
No one was home at the time of the fire. Damage to the mobile home was estimated at $10,000.
No one was hurt, according to LFR.