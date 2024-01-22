LIBA Hires Filing as New Executive Director

LINCOLN–(KFOR Jan. 22)–The new executive director for the Lincoln Independent Business Association is veteran media sales rep and business owner Travis Filing.

LIBA announced in a release to KFOR News on Monday that Filing will succeed Bud Synhorst, who resigned recently to start his own consulting business. Filing and his wife, Shannon, run a marketing and real estate business, along with two other small businesses in Lancaster County. In addition to his work in media sales, Filing also has worked as an elected official.

“I’m excited to get started growing LIBA and representing our membership to move Lincoln forward as a great place to start and run a business providing employment and economic activity in our city and county,” Filing said in a statement through a release from LIBA to KFOR News.

LIBA is an organization with 800 members representing small businesses before local government entities and the Legislature.