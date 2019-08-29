LIBA Names New Executive Director
(LINCOLN, NE. August 29, 2019) – The Lincoln Independent Business Association announced Thursday that Robert “Bud” Synhorst has been named President and CEO of LIBA. Synhorst will start his new duties on October 7th
“I’m excited to lead LIBA and move the organization forward, growing membership and being even more involved in affecting local, county and state government making Lincoln an even better city to start and grow a business,” said Bud Synhorst. “LIBA is a dynamic organization with an active and effective membership that is the heart Lincoln, and I look forward to working with businesses to grow and prosper in Lincoln,” Synhorst said.
“Bud Synhorst’s extensive background in fundraising, association management and the political arena is a perfect fit for LIBA’s needs and serving our membership,” said Lincoln Zehr, LIBA’s Board Chairman. “Bud is a solid professional who has the tools to lead LIBA into our next phase of growth.”
Synhorst comes to LIBA after serving most recently as the executive director the National Alpaca Owners Association. Previously he was Executive Director of the Nebraska Republican Party, and has experience in fundraising development, including at the University of Nebraska’s Athletic Department.
LIBA is a business organization with approximately 1,300 members that strives for lower taxes, government efficiency, less government regulation and a better environment for creating jobs and promoting business growth in Lincoln and Lancaster County.
