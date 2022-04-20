LIBA Pac Issues Endorsements

(Lincoln, NE) – The Lincoln Independent Business Association Political Action Committee (LIBA PAC) has announced several endorsements for candidates running for Legislature, County Engineer, and County Treasurer in the upcoming primary.
“This election cycle, the LIBA PAC was impressed by the passion, experience, and dedication to our community from many of the candidates. The following endorsements reflect candidates who not only promote the values of LIBA, but, more importantly, are willing to have open and honest conversations with LIBA members” said PAC Chair, John Wurdeman:
State Legislature
Lancaster County Engineer
Lancaster County Treasurer
As part of its endorsements, the LIBA PAC encourages Lincoln voters to support these candidates and their campaigns. “The LIBA PAC is thankful for all candidates that spent the time to meet with the committee and discuss important issues for Lincoln businesses” Wurdeman said.