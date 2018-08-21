Libraries Host Great American Read Events

Lincoln City Libraries and Nebraska Educational Television will host two events in August and September in conjunction with the PBS television show, “The Great American Read.” The eight-part series is the centerpiece of a digital, social, educational and community outreach campaign designed to stimulate reading and discussion about America’s 100 best-loved novels.

Sunday, August 26, 2 p.m., Gere Branch Library, 2400 S. 56th Street: LCL will show the first episode of series, which introduced the list of America’s 100 most-loved books. Attendees will enjoy dessert and coffee while discussing their initial reactions to the list, their passion for reading, and how books have impacted their lives.

Tuesday, September 11, 6 p.m., Gere Branch Library: LCL will host a “taco ‘bout it” session prior to viewing the fall kickoff episode of the series. Participants will make their own tacos, and a panel of local book sellers will discuss how the books have impacted them.

The PBS series originally launched on NET in May. It looks at how and why writers create their fictional worlds, how readers are affected by these stories, and what these 100 different books have to say about our diverse nation and our shared human experience.