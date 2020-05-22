Library Offering Drive-Through Drop-Off
(KFOR NEWS May 22, 2020) Lincoln City Libraries will offer Drop-Off Fridays May 22 and 29, an opportunity for patrons to return materials without leaving their vehicles. Materials will be accepted from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at all LCL locations except the Williams Branch. Containers will be located outside of the libraries for these events only, and no walk-up returns will be accepted. Staff will be available to assist if needed.
To assure safety of staff and borrowers, materials will be quarantined for three days before being checked in and used to fill wait lists. All materials currently on loan have a due date of July 1 allowing for plenty of time to receive and process returns. Exterior book drops will again be available June 1.
All libraries now offer pickup service only until further notice. Users may reserve materials at lincolnlibraries.orgor by calling 402-441-8500. They will be notified when materials are ready and provided with pickup instructions.
All library programming, including the bookmobile, has been cancelled until further notice.
For more information on all LCL services, including the summer reading program and One Book – One Lincoln community reading program, visit lincolnlibraries.org
