Lied Center Announces List Of Canceled And Rescheduled Events
courtesy of liedcenter.org
LINCOLN-(KFOR Mar.30)-The Lied Center For Performing Arts Announced Monday additional events that have been canceled or rescheduled.
The Lied Center said it will offer refund flexibility to ticket holders to one or more of the rescheduled or canceled events. For events that have been rescheduled, all previously issued tickets are valid for the new performance date.
The Lied Center offers three options to all ticket holders of rescheduled/canceled event:
- Convert current tickets to an “on-account” credit that can be used for a future Lied Center performance (including season tickets)
- Donate the value of the tickets back to the Lied Center; or
- Request a refund for the value of the tickets via credit card or check
Rescheduled Events:
- Super Diamond, originally March 13, has been rescheduled to June 27, 2020 at 7:30 p.m.
- Michael Londra and the Celtic Fire, originally March 17, has been rescheduled to July 18, 2020 at 7:30 p.m.
- Kelli O’Hara, originally March 20, has been rescheduled to July 24, 2020 at 7:30 p.m.
- Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood Live!, originally March 22, 2020, has been rescheduled to March 9, 2021
- Boston Pops, originally April 5, has been rescheduled to October 8, 2020 at 7:30 p.m.
- SYBARITE5 (Lincoln Friends of Chamber Music), originally April 20-21, has been postponed. New performance dates are TBD and will be announced as soon as they are confirmed.
- Beautiful – The Carole King Musical, originally April 23-25, has been postponed. New performance dates are TBD and will be announced as soon as they are confirmed.
- Shadows & Light (Angels Theater Company), originally April 30 – May 3, has been rescheduled to July 23-26, 2020.
- Michael Feinstein, originally May 10, has been rescheduled to February 13, 2021 at 7:30 p.m.
Canceled Events:
- Royal Winnipeg Ballet’s Wizard of Oz, scheduled for March 28-29, 2020
- Pippin, scheduled for April 1-11, 2020 (in partnership with Nebraska Repertory Theatre)
- A Capella Live, scheduled for April 2, 2020
- Aspen Santa Fe Ballet, scheduled for April 11, 2020
- Air Play, scheduled for April 14, 2020
- A Lincoln Fantasia (Lincoln’s Symphony Orchestra), scheduled for April 17, 2020
- Nebraska Jazz Orchestra, scheduled for April 28, 2020
- Romantic Blockbusters (Lincoln’s Symphony Orchestra), scheduled for May 2, 2020.
Other Future Events
Jerry Seinfeld’s performance is a rental event presented by an outside organization and is scheduled for May 8, 2020. The Lied Center will provide an update on future events as soon as they receive confirmation of each performer’s touring status along with public health recommendations for events during this time period.
