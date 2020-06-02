Lied Center Announces New Mobile Concert Series
courtesy of liedcenter.org
The Lied Center stage remains dark due to the COVID19 pandemic, but the Lied Center is committed to finding innovative ways to keep the arts and entertainment going!
The Lied’s MUSIC ON THE MOVE is a mobile summer concert series bringing the music to you on a bicycle-powered stage. The series will be in a new Lincoln neighborhood each Saturday from 6:30-8:30pm,
It all kicks off this Saturday, June 6th in the Antelope Park neighborhood.
MUSIC ON THE MOVE is presented by the Lied Center for Performing Arts and Red Rebel Media.
While Music on the Move brings concerts directly to Lincoln neighborhoods, the Lied Live Online series continues bringing new concerts into homes every Friday night at 7:30pm. The June lineup features a little something for everyone, including an event for the
youngest audiences at a special date and time. From brass to Broadway, bluegrass to soul, they’re bringing top-notch entertainment to the comfort of home. All concerts are available on the Lied Center Facebook page and at liedcenter.org.