Lied Center “Live Online” Concert Series
(KFOR NEWS March 25, 2020) Stay entertained and connected with the best in local art and music… all from the comfort of your couch.
Even though the stage is temporarily dark, the Lied wants to make sure our community is still getting the very best in live arts and entertainment. The new Lied Live Online series invites audiences to throw on some sweats, grab a drink and some snacks, and join the Lied on Facebook for concerts from local favorites, live their homes and studios. Lied Live Online will feature jam sessions, new music, and old favorites… all from a safe social distance.
It all kicks off Friday, March 27th at 7pm with Lincoln favorite Emily Bass. Emily’s inspired blend of
blues, R&B, soul, and gospel will lift spirits and inspire some serious living room dance parties!
The series continues on Sunday, April 5th at 1pm as Susan Werner performs “A Salute to Farming:
Hayseed.” The Lied commissioned Susan to write Hayseed back in 2013 with the University of
Nebraska’s Institute for Agriculture and Natural Resources, and couldn’t be more excited to bring the
music to Lincoln live, one more time.
More dates and artists will be announced soon! For more information, visit: liedcenter.org/live