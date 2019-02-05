Lied Center Named in Top 100 Theater Venues

The Pollstar Magazine’s Year End Report on the world’s Top 100 Theater Venues includes the Lied Center. The Lincoln venue is ranked at #85 in the world, based on ticket sales.

Executive Director Bill Stephan credited the quality of shows in the past year, including the American Ballet Theater’s Firebird, Broadway’s Jersey Boys, Kinky Boots, and The Color Purple. He noted also that The Book of Mormon’s record-breaking attendance of 15,000 in December of 2018 was just after the cutoff date, and is not included in the ranking.

The Pinnacle Bank Arena was also recognized as #119 among Pollstar’s Top 200 Arenas.

