Lied Center Suspends All In-Person Audiences in December
(KFOR NEWS November 25, 2020) With COVID19 at critically dangerous levels in the Lincoln area, the Lied Center for Performing Arts has made the decision to suspend public attendance at in-person events for the remainder of 2020.
Lied Center Executive Director, Bill Stephan, said, “As much as we were looking forward to welcoming audiences to the Lied for our holiday programming in December, we know the right thing to do for our community in this moment is to encourage everyone to stay home. We are excited about the virtual events that we have to offer, and we hope they contribute to a cozy holiday at home for residents of Nebraska and beyond. From the beginning of the pandemic, the Lied Center has done everything possible to operate in a way that is safe and responsible, while still providing our community with the hope and joy provided by the arts.”
Patrons with tickets to rescheduled events will have their tickets automatically honored on the rescheduled dates. All ticket holders will receive emails with more information on affected events.
New Online Show Added:
Jagged Little Pill Live in NYC: A Broadway Reunion Concert
December 13, 2020
7:00pm CST
For the first time in nearly 10 months, the Broadway cast of the 15-time Tony Award-nominated
musical JAGGED LITTLE PILL is reuniting on stage for one night only – in a special performance live from
NYC. Jagged Live In NYC: A Broadway Reunion Concert will bring members of the original cast to the
stage of Shubert Studios at 787 Seventh Avenue for a night of searing performances – and an electrifying
dose of collective joy – alongside the Jagged Little Broadway Band. Tickets purchased through the Lied
Center will support the Lied during this challenging time.
Tickets for this live streaming performance are available at liedcenter.org.
Rescheduled Shows
Canadian Brass
New dates: April 29 & 30, 2021 @ 7:30pm
Originally scheduled for December 3, 2020, the world’s most famous brass quintet will now make their
return to the Lied Center this spring. Celebrating their 50 th Season, the Canadian Brass have performed
in nearly every major concert hall in the world and have been seen by millions of viewers on The Tonight
Show, Entertainment Tonight and PBS. From renaissance and baroque music to Dixieland, ragtime, and
Broadway show tunes, enjoy a concert of the greatest hits by this virtuosic ensemble.
Mike Super Magic & Illusion
New date: February 20, 2021
2:00 & 7:30pm
Originally scheduled to perform at the Lied on January 16, 2021, Mike Super will now thrill Lied Center
audiences in February with his unique family-friendly blend of illusions, intrigue, danger, anticipation,
and excitement. As winner of NBC’s hit show Phenomenon, finalist on America’s Got Talent, and
featured magician on Penn & Teller’s Fool Us, Mike Super is the only magician in history to win a LIVE
magic competition on primetime U.S. network TV and be voted America’s Favorite Mystifier.
Moving Online Only
Hannah Huston: Believe in Christmas
December 15, 2020
7:30pm
Presented in collaboration with Arts for the Soul Music and Fine Arts Series, the Lied is excited to
welcome back singer Hannah Huston. Join Hannah for an intimate evening featuring selections from her
holiday album, Believe in Christmas, along with some classic holiday favorites. Huston was a preschool
teacher in Lincoln, Nebraska when she auditioned for season ten (2016) of the U.S. singing
competition The Voice, ultimately finishing second runner up and launching a successful career.
This free event had been scheduled to have an in-person audience, but will now be held virtually only.
All Lied Live Online events are streamed live on the Lied Center Facebook page and at liedcenter.org.
*More information about plans for the Lincoln Midwest Ballet Company’s production of The
Nutcracker scheduled for December 12-13 will be available next week.
