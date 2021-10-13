Lied Center To Offer Virtual Season Of Entertainment

(LINCOLN, NE – October 13, 2021) Even as the audiences once again fill the Lied Center to enjoy live events, live webcast access will be offered to many of the performances that will take place on the Lied stage during the 2021-2022 season.
Lied Center Executive Director Bill Stephan said, “Many patrons have expressed how much they’ve enjoyed the ability to be part of Lied Center events from home, and we’re so excited to offer that option once again this season! We are Nebraska’s Performing Arts Center, and our professional high-definition broadcast system allows us to share these world-class arts experiences with people all over the state in a way that’s more accessible than ever.”
A $99 virtual season pass will include live webcast access to at least 8 performances, and more live webcast shows may be added this season. Any shows added will be automatically included in the package at no additional cost. Shows currently on the schedule include: Yuja Wang, Piano and Leonidas Kavakos, Violin in Concert on November 8, St. Louis Symphony Orchestra on January 13, Bernadette Peters on February 26, Ukulele Orchestra of Great Britain on March 18, Mnozil Brass on March 26, Diane Schuur on April 5, Church Basement Ladies on April 16, Joyce Yang, Piano on April 19, and Michael Feinstein on June 17. More events may be added to the package at no cost to season subscribers!
Virtual season tickets are on sale now at liedcenter.org, by phone at (402) 472-4747, or in person at the Lied Center box office. A $99 virtual season pass allows online access to all paid ticketed events, and individual events are available to watch from home for $20 each. Thanks to a grant-funded 5-camera broadcast system, audiences can experience full-length performances of Lied artists from around the world in high-definition video and audio. Note: Programs subject to change and refunds due to changing programs are not available.