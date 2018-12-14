Life Threatening Injuries from Saunders County Crash

On Thursday, December 13th, 2018 at approximately 3:07 p.m. the Saunders County Sheriff’s Office, Wahoo Police Department and the Nebraska State Patrol responded to the scene of a two vehicle injury accident ½ mile west of Wahoo at the intersection of Highway 77 and 92.

Witness information, as well as the preliminary investigation, shows that an eastbound 2007 Pontiac Grand Am driven by Case J Vasa, 22 of Weston, NE failed to stop at the red light and was struck broadside by a northbound 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by Rebecca Vonseggern, 41 of Wahoo, NE. Both drivers were transported to the hospital. Vasa had life threatening injuries. Vonseggern had non-life threatening injuries. Alcohol is not suspected. Seatbelts were in use.