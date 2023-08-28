Life-Threatening Injuries to a Man Assaulted In Downtown Lincoln

LINCOLN–(KFOR Aug. 27)–A 22-year-old man is in jail, after he allegedly hit a 55-year-old man early Sunday morning at 13th and “P” Streets.

According to Lincoln Police, three people got out of a vehicle and walked up to the victim, one of them hitting him in the face. After being hit, the victim fell back and hit his head on the sidewalk.

All three took off but were tracked down almost an hour later at 18th and “O.” Angel Rodriguez was identified as the suspect and was arrested for 1st degree assault. Police say the victim was found with a serious head injury and was taken to the hospital, where at last check he was in critical condition. His life-threatening injuries include significant brain bleed that required emergency surgery.

The investigation is ongoing.