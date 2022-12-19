KFOR FM 103.3 1240 AM KFOR 1240 AM 103.3 FM Logo

Light Snow Causes Slick Conditions Around Lincoln During Morning Commute

December 19, 2022 7:58AM CST
Snow scene outside the KFOR Studios on Dec. 19, 2022. (Jeff Motz/KFOR News)

LINCOLN–(KFOR Dec. 19)–A band of light snow moved across the Lincoln metro area during Monday morning’s rush hour caused some slick conditions and some accidents.

Among the collisions reported were at Highway 77 at Warlick Boulevard, Highway 77 at West Van Dorn Street, 27th and Fletcher and westbound at 70th and Holdrege.  KFOR listeners also called in to report that road conditions were slick on South 70th Street, around Saltillo Road and the South Beltway toward Hickman.

Allow yourself extra time and space between you and other vehicles as you head into work or off to school.

