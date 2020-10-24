Light Snow Expected In Lincoln Sunday
by Katie Philippi, Alpha Media
(Lincoln NE October 24, 2020) A Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect for the Lincoln area from 7 am Sunday to 7 am Monday. Hallie Bova of the National Weather Service in Valley told KFOR News it will be a long duration snow event. Light snow is expected to begin around daybreak Sunday and continue throughout the rest of the day and evening before tapering off early Monday morning. Two to three inches of snow is expected to fall in the Lincoln area. Colder temperatures and snow covered roads could make for difficult travel conditions Sunday.