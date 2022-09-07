Limited Supply of Updated COVID-19 Boosters Now Available at Select Hy-Vee Pharmacy Locations by Appointment

A vial of coronavirus vaccine on a vaccination record card with a syringe on the side (Getty Images)

(KFOR NEWS September 7, 2022) Hy-Vee, Inc. has a limited supply of the updated COVID-19 boosters available at select Hy-Vee Pharmacy locations by appointment.

Also known as “bivalent boosters,” the updated COVID-19 boosters are reformulated to target versions of the latest Omicron subvariants including BA.4 and BA.5, along with the original COVID-19 virus strain. Individuals ages 12 and older may receive a single dose of the updated Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 booster at least 2 months after their last COVID-19 vaccine dose (either a primary dose or booster dose). Individuals ages 18 years and older may receive a single dose of the updated Moderna COVID-19 booster at least 2 months after their last COVID-19 vaccine dose (either a primary dose or booster dose). Eligible individuals must complete their primary COVID-19 vaccination series before receiving a booster.

Eligible individuals may choose which vaccine they receive as a booster dose, regardless of the vaccine manufacturer from their original primary series. The CDC’s recommendations allow for this type of mix-and-match dosing for booster shots.

Due to the initial limited supply, COVID-19 boosters will be available by appointment. Individuals can schedule an appointment by visiting www.hy-vee.com/covidvaccine. If patients wish to also receive a flu vaccine at the time of receiving their COVID-19 booster, they can request it at the time of their COVID-19 booster appointment. Patients can also earn a 20-cent Hy-Vee Fuel Saver + Perks reward when they get their flu shot with Hy-Vee.

According to the FDA and CDC, the original vaccine formulations for Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna will continue to be administered for individuals seeking to complete their primary COVID-19 vaccination series. Going forward, the updated Pfizer-BioNTech (for ages 12+) and Moderna (for ages 18+) COVID-19 boosters will be the ONLY boosters available to patients ages 12 years and older. At this time, there is not an updated booster approved for pediatric patients 11 years and younger.

A parent or legal guardian must consent to the vaccination and accompany all minors to their vaccination. The booster vaccines are free to all eligible patients, regardless of their insurance coverage.

It is recommended (but not required) that vaccine recipients bring the following to their appointment: insurance card (if they have insurance) and Medicare Part B red, white and blue card (if Medicare recipient); photo ID; and their COVID-19 vaccination record card. Masks are required. If individuals do not have insurance, they can still be vaccinated.

Hy-Vee Pharmacy patients can also take advantage of Hy-Vee’s FREE digital COVID-19 vaccination records. For more information about COVID-19 vaccines, visit www.hy-vee.com/covidvaccine.

READ MORE: Governor Ricketts Declares September – College Savings Month