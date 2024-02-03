Lincoln Again Designated A Bicycle Friendly Community

LINCOLN–(KFOR Feb. 3) The City of Lincoln Friday announced that it has been designated a Silver Level Bicycle Friendly Community by the League of American Bicyclists. The silver level award recognizes Lincoln’s commitment to improving conditions for cyclists through investments in bike education programs, events that promote and encourage cycling, pro-bike policies and bike infrastructure.

Lincoln has been a Silver Level cycling community since 2019. In August 2023, the City applied to renew its Bicycle Friendly Community status from the League of American Bicyclists. Criteria on which communities are rated include equity and accessibility, education, engineering, evaluation and planning, and encouragement. There are 480 Bicycle Friendly Communities nationwide.

The League of American Bicyclists’ Bicycle Friendly America program sets the standard for how communities build and benchmark progress toward making biking better. The League strives to provide continual updates to the application as part of its commitment to help communities raise their standards for safety, equity, and accessibility.