Lincoln Area Signees on National Letter of Intent Signing Day

LINCOLN–(KFOR Feb. 8)–Here are the list of Lincoln area athletes that signed letters of intent to compete at the college level.

Lincoln East: Cooper Finney, Morningside football; Zach Dickey, Midland football; Kelby Zimmerman, Nebraska Wesleyan football; Luke Lindquist, Nebraska Wesleyan football; Emmett Karr, Mount Marty football; Regan Barnard, UNO track; Keatyn Musiel, Sioux Falls track; Mia Murray, Kansas cross country/track; Peyton Svehla, South Dakota cross country/track; Brodie Hoesing, Nebraska Wesleyan swimming; Mandy Mettscher, Concordia volleyball; Calvin Peterson, Wayne State baseball.

Lincoln High: Keeley Smith, Lindenwood gymnastics; Peyton Gonzales, Peru State bowling.

Lincoln Lutheran: Logan Lebo, Nebraska track; Brynley Cooper, Concordia dance; Jenna Luebbe, Concordia basketball; Sophie Wohlgemuth, Concordia volleyball; Mason Dawes, Midland baseball.

Lincoln Northeast: Kyle Troutman, Hastings College baseball; Alex Humphrey, Buena Vista baseball; Kellen Janssen, Grand View baseball; Genna LeMay, Iowa Central volleyball.

Lincoln North Star: Jayden Potter, UNK football; William Kon, UNK football; Dean Donaldson, Iowa Western CC football; Thomas Davis, Concordia football; Piper Ruhl, South Dakota softball; Sydney Chubbuck, Peru State softball; Braeden Sunken, Maryville baseball; Jace Coleman, Sioux Falls baseball; Abby Yates, Peru State bowling.

Lincoln Southeast: Kale Muir, UNK cross country/track; Isaac Bechtel, Midland football; Ashton Coffey, Midland football; Maddux Maly, Western Iowa Tech CC soccer; Cooper Johnson, Iowa Western football; Donald DeFrand Jr., Iowa Central CC football/track; Davieian Williams, Sioux Falls football/track.

Lincoln Southwest: Max Myers, Nebraska cross country/track; Emily Jucht, University of Saint Mary softball; Tristin Skelton, Concordia football; Jamari Williams, Southwest Minnesota football; Ashton Gazga, Concordia football; Trent Buda, Iowa Western CC football; Nathan Collin, Briar Cliff football.

Waverly: Peyton Tritz, Concordia basketball; Lexi Adams, Doane soccer/softball; James Schmidt, West Texas A&M baseball; Nolan Maahs, Wayne State football; Ellie Rine, Southeast CC volleyball; Elijah Russell, Southeast CC baseball; Nash Peterson, Southeast CC baseball; Corbin Larsen, Wayne State football; Hunter Jacobsen, Chadron State wrestling.