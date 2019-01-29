Lincoln Arts Council Announces Project Grant Winners

The Lincoln Arts Council announce Tuesday the recipients of its 2019 Project Grants. The grants are awarded to qualifying arts nonprofits to support their efforts to develop new audiences, facilitate underserved groups and increase arts access for all.

The following ten projects were selected to receive between $500 and $750 provided by the Ken Good Beautification Fund and administered by The Lincoln Arts Council.

Community members are encouraged to attend and support these worthy projects.

